LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $25,230.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00601582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,041,289,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,322,448 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.