Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.05. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 2,406 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEV. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

