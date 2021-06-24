Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.05. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 2,406 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEV. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.
About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.