Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $438.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.52. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

