Lido Advisors LLC Takes $690,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

