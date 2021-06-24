Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.