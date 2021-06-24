Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 229.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 741,154 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2,282.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 105,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 127.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.