Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

EWC stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

