Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,640.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $364.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.