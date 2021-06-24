Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

