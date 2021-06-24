Lido Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

