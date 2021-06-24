Lido Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,669,000 after acquiring an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $364.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

