Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.