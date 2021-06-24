Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 49,909.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

