Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.49. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

