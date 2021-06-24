Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.