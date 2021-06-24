Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

