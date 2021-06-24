Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,401 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

