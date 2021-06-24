Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,979 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 36.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 164,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

