Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 211.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,590 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,190 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,554. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

