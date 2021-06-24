Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $170,404.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,482,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,801,100.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

LEGH stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

