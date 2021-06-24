LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

FRA:LEG opened at €122.30 ($143.88) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.73.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

