Lcnb Corp Sells 78 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

