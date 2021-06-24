Lcnb Corp Sells 1,104 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.35. 17,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,716. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

