Lcnb Corp Has $564,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.09. 659,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,360,605. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $348.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

