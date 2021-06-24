Lcnb Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.01. 127,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

