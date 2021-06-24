Lcnb Corp Acquires 600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 319.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 477,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.46. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

