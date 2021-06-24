Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $98,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 302.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.56.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

