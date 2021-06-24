Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $322.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

