Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LCSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lancashire stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

