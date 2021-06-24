Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 923 ($12.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 627 ($8.19). The stock had a trading volume of 359,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 660.20. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 488.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.