Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

