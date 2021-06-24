Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 415,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

