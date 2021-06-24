Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $660,006.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kylin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00615455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,378,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

