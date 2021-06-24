Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.12, but opened at $67.99. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 1,937 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

