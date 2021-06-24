Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE CCEP opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

