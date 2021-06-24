Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

INCY opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

