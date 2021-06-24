Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,756,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bunge by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

