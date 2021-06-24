Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,300 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

LW stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

