Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.