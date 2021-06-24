Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.