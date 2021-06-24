Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.52 ($60.61).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

