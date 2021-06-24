Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 36.1% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $82.60 million and $3.61 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00325559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00187788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00118805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009169 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,424,632 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.