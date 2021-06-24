Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

