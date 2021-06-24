Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Klépierre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KLPEF stock remained flat at $$27.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klépierre (KLPEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.