KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.82 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $164.67 million and $16.82 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $21.15 or 0.00062208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.15 or 0.99877427 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

