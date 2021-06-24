KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.