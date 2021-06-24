KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

KREF opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

