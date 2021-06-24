Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 41.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 128,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 5.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE KEX opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

