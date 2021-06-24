Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €85.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.17 ($99.02).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €90.26 ($106.19) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.28.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

