Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €680.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €756.40 ($889.88).

Shares of KER stock opened at €739.40 ($869.88) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of €706.17.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

